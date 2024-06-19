Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Update

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $100,321.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,876.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $79,400.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,537 shares of company stock valued at $278,193. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $40,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,278,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,249,000 after acquiring an additional 623,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,058,000 after acquiring an additional 283,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,605,000 after acquiring an additional 120,782 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $3,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.8 %

HI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 260,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,083. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.67.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

