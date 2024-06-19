Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,913 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $6,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,079,000 after acquiring an additional 164,847 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $9,852,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 42,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.55. 3,386,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,117. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.99. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

