Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 8.3% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IJR stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $105.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,239. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

