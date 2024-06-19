Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FHLC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.46. 105,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,652. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.98. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.