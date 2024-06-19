Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 606 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after acquiring an additional 351,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.98. 831,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,275. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

