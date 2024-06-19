Hoese & Co LLP Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,817,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,368,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.83, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $39.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

