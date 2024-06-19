Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,061 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HMC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.81. 525,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

