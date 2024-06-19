Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $841.27

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 841.27 ($10.69) and traded as high as GBX 881 ($11.19). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 866 ($11.00), with a volume of 590,599 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HWDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.51) to GBX 680 ($8.64) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($12.83) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.99) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($11.82) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.69) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 873.33 ($11.10).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 890.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 842.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,904.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 848 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.76 ($2,284.32). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 848 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.76 ($2,284.32). Also, insider Vanda Murray bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 874 ($11.11) per share, with a total value of £26,220 ($33,316.39). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,192 shares of company stock worth $6,261,356. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

