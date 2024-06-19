HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,900 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 483,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 35,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,705. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.60. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth about $4,458,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 184,123 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

