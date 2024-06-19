iExec RLC Reaches Market Cap of $153.84 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003267 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $153.84 million and $6.68 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,100.01 or 1.00053067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012470 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00081469 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.12237192 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $6,783,165.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

