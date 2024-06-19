IFS Advisors LLC Sells 571 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IFS Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 9.8% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $588.82. 465,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,944. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $590.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.47. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

