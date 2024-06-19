iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Trading 3.9% Higher

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.09. 126,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of iLearningEngines in a report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on iLearningEngines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get iLearningEngines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines Price Performance

About iLearningEngines

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.79.

(Get Free Report)

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iLearningEngines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLearningEngines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.