ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Trading Down 1.5%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03. 55,712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Down 1.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.
