InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from InfraCap MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.
InfraCap MLP ETF Price Performance
AMZA traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 38,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,067. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29. InfraCap MLP ETF has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $379.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.52.
InfraCap MLP ETF Company Profile
