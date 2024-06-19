Innova Gaming Group (TSE:IGG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.50

Innova Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:IGG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.50 and traded as low as C$2.50. Innova Gaming Group shares last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 200 shares.

Innova Gaming Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.50.

Innova Gaming Group Company Profile

Innova Gaming Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Game Enterprises designs, develops, produces, markets, and services games, systems and tickets for the North American gaming industry, predominantly in the business to government (B2G) lottery sector. Its primary product is Lucky Tab machine (LT-3), an extended play instant ticket vending machine (ITVM) that dispenses tickets while simultaneously displaying the results of each ticket on a video monitor in an entertaining fashion.

