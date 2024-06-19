InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Stock Price Down 4.9%

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 1,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 26,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get InnovAge alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on InnovAge

InnovAge Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $193.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.64 million. On average, analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InnovAge stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,687,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,536 shares during the quarter. InnovAge makes up approximately 3.9% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 1.24% of InnovAge worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.