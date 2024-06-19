Insider Buying: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Director Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$66.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,300.00.
Kevan Stuart Gorrie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 100 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$66.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,694.00.
- On Monday, May 13th, Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 500 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$70.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,325.00.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$30.78 and a 12-month high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
