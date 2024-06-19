Insider Selling: Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) Insider Sells 46,875 Shares of Stock

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider David Trude sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.54), for a total transaction of A$38,437.50 ($25,455.30).
Acorn Capital Investment Fund Stock Performance
Acorn Capital Investment Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.13%.
Acorn Capital Investment Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acorn Capital Investment Fund
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.