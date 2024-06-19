Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Target by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,087. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.29 and its 200-day moving average is $152.70. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

