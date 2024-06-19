Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $25.01 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,304 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $25,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after acquiring an additional 317,802 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,282,000 after purchasing an additional 61,978 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100,463 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

MTUM stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.80. 664,959 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.98.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

