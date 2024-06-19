Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,883. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

Jabil Stock Up 1.4 %

JBL stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.23. 3,013,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,285. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

