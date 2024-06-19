Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $6.22 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 87,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 0.9% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 141,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 29,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,101,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,888. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.38. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

