Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in KLA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $14.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $863.31. The stock had a trading volume of 878,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $876.55. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $735.27 and its 200 day moving average is $666.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

