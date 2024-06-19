Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 3,538 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,253,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,648,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 860,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. 782,411 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

