Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,659 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SM. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,373,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 574,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 123,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after buying an additional 64,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 21,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

SM Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

SM Energy stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.52. 1,670,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 4.15. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

