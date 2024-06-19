Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $784,486,000. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 26,116.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,680,000 after purchasing an additional 910,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,923,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,581,000 after buying an additional 844,298 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 898,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,012,000 after acquiring an additional 504,924 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13,927.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after buying an additional 500,701 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Waste Management stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,992. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.24 and a 200-day moving average of $197.93. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

