Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 26,712 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,712 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,612.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 154,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 152,624 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEF traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.57. 5,232,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,093,167. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $97.50.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2764 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

