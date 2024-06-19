Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Reduced by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $435.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $436.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.56.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

