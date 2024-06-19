Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) to Issue GBX 2.88 Dividend

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Price Performance

BIPS opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £331.65 million, a PE ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 170.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 170.14. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 154.50 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 174.50 ($2.22).

Get Invesco Bond Income Plus alerts:

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.