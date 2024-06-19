Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) to Issue GBX 2.88 Dividend

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Price Performance
BIPS opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £331.65 million, a PE ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 170.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 170.14. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 154.50 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 174.50 ($2.22).
Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile
