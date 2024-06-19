Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,253 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 38,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCO remained flat at $21.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. 674,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,109. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $21.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.0658 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

