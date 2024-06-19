Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Stake Increased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

BSCR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. 312,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,023. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0705 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

