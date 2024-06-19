Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Shares Down 0%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $103.22 and last traded at $103.29. 274,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.32.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.38.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.