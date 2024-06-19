Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.22

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.22 and last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 129822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

