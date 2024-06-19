Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 7.7% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,042,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,274,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,908,000 after purchasing an additional 659,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after buying an additional 601,790 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,870,000 after buying an additional 524,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,809,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,669. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average is $58.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

