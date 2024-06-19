Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.55

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $998.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 138,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

