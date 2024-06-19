Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Holdings Increased by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prism Advisors Inc. owned 1.41% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,941. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $987.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

