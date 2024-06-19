Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 19th (AAV, AXL, BARC, CGEN, CRMD, DAWN, FLIC, FRD, GILT, HL)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 19th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. TD Securities currently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 42 ($0.53) target price on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,342 ($17.05) target price on the stock.

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 38 ($0.48) target price on the stock.

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on the stock.

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 37 ($0.47) price target on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

