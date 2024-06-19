Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $160.97

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $160.97 and traded as high as $177.22. Investors Title shares last traded at $176.28, with a volume of 28,088 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st.

Investors Title Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $329.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.12.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.46 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,648,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Investors Title by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Investors Title by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Investors Title by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

