IOST Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. IOST has a total market cap of $138.53 million and $8.24 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

About IOST

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,315,000,000 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

