iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Lowered by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.64. 2,182,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,516. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.