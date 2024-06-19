iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $56.16

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.16 and last traded at $56.46, with a volume of 56346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICF. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

