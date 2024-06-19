iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Position Boosted by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,418 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $138,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.23. 1,613,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,065. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $119.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.71.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

