iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Position Increased by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,921,000 after purchasing an additional 295,954 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,596,000 after acquiring an additional 568,833 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 805,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 161,645 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 593,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 51,552 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 460,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 61,603 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.99. 193,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,837. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

