iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 139,894 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 92,600 shares.The stock last traded at $26.89 and had previously closed at $26.97.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $687.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,381,000.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.