iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,891 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.60% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 309,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 47,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XJH stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.56. 19,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

