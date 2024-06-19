iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.46 and last traded at $51.42. Approximately 48,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $57.66 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29.

Institutional Trading of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF by 2,565.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,018,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF by 133.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF

