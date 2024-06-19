iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 277,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 291,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,015. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FALN. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,673,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after acquiring an additional 341,019 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,974,000 after acquiring an additional 921,570 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,030,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $24,341,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after buying an additional 167,472 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

