iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 277,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 291,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,015. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.