iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Bought by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,947 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC's holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IBMM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.03. 38,767 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

