iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $147,633,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 843,389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWD traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $174.37. 5,457,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,531. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.58 and a 200-day moving average of $170.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

