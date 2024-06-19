iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.72 and last traded at $49.70. Approximately 12,904 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.64.

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07.

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (IVVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is passively managed, aiming to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a certain cap, while also providing enhanced monthly income through a covered call option writing strategy.

